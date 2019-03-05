Police arrest 4 after armed robbery, attempted robberies in 3 Sask. communities

Four people believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies and attempted armed robberies in central Saskatchewan have been arrested.

RCMP say at about 3:15 p.m. CST on Monday, two people armed with a firearm robbed a business on Sixth Avenue in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert Police notified surrounding detachments and provided a description of the suspects and their vehicle — a black Volkswagen Golf that was stolen in Saskatoon, according to RCMP.

A news release issued by the RCMP indicated two females were believed to be driving the vehicle.

Roughly two hours after the armed robbery in Prince Albert, RCMP from Humboldt were called to a Main Street business in the town of Jansen, which is about 175 kilometres south of Prince Albert.

Two males, with their faces covered and weapons in hand, got out of a vehicle that matched the description given to police after the Prince Albert robbery.

The owner of a business and staff members saw the two approaching and locked their doors. The two males then tried to force their way into the business, but were unsuccessful and fled.

Then, at roughly 6:05 p.m. CST, two males who matched the description of the suspects in the Prince Albert and Jansen incidents entered a store in Spalding — 62 kilometres north of Jansen — carrying a knife and a sawed-off rifle.

A customer was assaulted by the two as he tried to disarm them, according to police.

The males fled that scene and headed north out of Spalding, police say.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they had located and arrested all four suspects south of Invermay — 234 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.

RCMP did not release the names or ages of the four people arrested, or indicate specific charges.

Police said their investigation into the incidents is continuing.