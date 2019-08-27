'Business as usual' for Centennial Market as it plans for relocation

Regina city council voted Monday to approve a zoning amendment and discretionary use applications which will allow U-Haul International to buy and renovate the Centennial Shopping Centre.

That means that — even though the U-Haul purchase is not yet official — the Centennial Market is looking for a new home.

The news didn't come as a surprise to Chrysta Garner, manager of the Centennial Market, but that didn't make it easier for her or the businesses there.

"I think we were all prepared," said Garner. "I've been, kind of, helping the vendors with dealing with the whole situation because of course they're going to be upset. They're going to be upset that they're going to be uprooted."

The timeline on finding a new location for the market and its 87 full time vendors could last up to three years.

Ryan Babey, who made a statement to council representing the Centennial Mall owners group and assisting U-Haul, wrote that the market would have, "12 to 36 months of planning, permit approvals and construction, which can begin in areas not in interruption of the market, allowing the Centennial Market to find a permanent solution in a property the right size for it."

Other businesses in the mall, like Value Village, Centennial Books and Jade's Smoke Shop will not be affected by the looming purchase of the old Sears Outlet building.

Chrysta Garner says the market and it's vendor were expecting council's decision, but they are choosing to see it as a positive. (Trent Peppler / CBC Saskatchewan)

Babey said the market brings in some money, but not enough to support the building. Three years ago, when Sears left, the building's ownership group decided against tearing the structure down.

"We made a decision at that time not to demolish a building and look for a tenant to replace it. It's taken us a long time to get that but we have burnt through those cash reserves."

Garner is taking the looming purchase in stride. She said the market came together quicker than she anticipated back in 2016 and that she is hopeful for its future.

"Going forward we`ll be able to move into a new place, start fresh get everybody where they need to be and what they need," she said.

"Until then, we're going to be doing business as usual."