Cement truck driver killed in rollover

The driver of a cement truck has died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. CST on a gravel road about seven kilometres west of Girvin, Sask., which is roughly midway between Regina and Saskatoon.

RCMP said an investigation has determined that the cement truck left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, a 67-year-old man from Davidson, was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP haven't made his name public. His family has been notified.

