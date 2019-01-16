Crown calls Celeste Yawney's mother as first witness at murder trial

The Crown is calling Carla Yawney, mother of Celeste Yawney, as its first witness at the second-degree murder trial for Duran Redwood.

Celeste Yawney was found dead in her home on Ingersoll Crescent on May 24, 2015. Redwood, 30, entered a plea of not guilty in Yawney's death.

Co-crown prosecutor Loreley Berra told the jury on Monday that she expected they would hear that Celeste and Redwood were in a romantic relationship. Berra said Redwood beat Celeste to death after a night of escalating tension.

Berra is co-prosecuting the case alongside Constance Hottinger. Defence lawyer Kevin Hill is representing Redwood.

Justice Guy Chicoine said the jury trial is expected to last four weeks.