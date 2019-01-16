New
Crown calls Celeste Yawney's mother as first witness at murder trial
Testimony began Wednesday at the second-degree murder trial for Duran Redwood at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.
Duran Redwood is charged with second-degree murder in Yawney's 2015 death
The Crown is calling Carla Yawney, mother of Celeste Yawney, as its first witness at the second-degree murder trial for Duran Redwood.
Celeste Yawney was found dead in her home on Ingersoll Crescent on May 24, 2015. Redwood, 30, entered a plea of not guilty in Yawney's death.
Co-crown prosecutor Loreley Berra told the jury on Monday that she expected they would hear that Celeste and Redwood were in a romantic relationship. Berra said Redwood beat Celeste to death after a night of escalating tension.
Berra is co-prosecuting the case alongside Constance Hottinger. Defence lawyer Kevin Hill is representing Redwood.
Justice Guy Chicoine said the jury trial is expected to last four weeks.