Murder trial witness says texts show a 'rocky relationship' between accused and victim

Celeste Yawney's iPhone was central to evidence heard Monday at the second-degree murder trial in Regina for the man accused of killing her.

Yawney was 33 when she died in her own home. Duran Redwood, 30, has entered a not guilty plea in her death.

The Crown rejected Redwood's offer to plead guilty to manslaughter and alleges that Redwood beat Yawney to death in the early morning hours of May 24, 2015.

1 of lead investigators testifies

Regina police officer Kelly Trithart testified Monday afternoon at the Court of Queen's Bench; he was one of the lead investigators for the homicide investigation.

Trithart was asked about a series of text messages and calls sent to and from Yawney's phone on May 23 and 24, 2015.

The messages appear to show a conflict between Redwood and Yawney in the hours before she died.

Earlier in the trial, a witness testified that he and Redwood left Yawney's home after Redwood and Yawney got into an argument.

'Bye, see ya'

Cell phone records indicate Yawney received a message from a phone that belonged to Redwood at 2:10 a.m. on May 24, 2015.

"Corn [sic] pick me up," it said.

"Nope," she responded.

This was followed by a 57 second phone call between the two phones. She then sent a message that said: "You took your checks. Go cash."

She missed a phone call from him, and then messaged Redwood's phone multiple times saying "bye, see ya, Good ridens [sic]." This was followed by multiple short phone calls between Yawney and Redwood's phones.

The final communication between the two was Yawney's "bye" sent at 2:38 a.m.

Mom makes final attempts to call daughter

Five hours later, Yawney's mom tried to reach her but Yawney was already dead, according to Trithart.

Yawney's phone received a call from "mom cell" around 7:15 a.m.

Her mom sent a message minutes later asking what was going on and why her daughter had tried to Facetime her around 1:30 a.m.

Yawney's phone records indicate her mom tried to call several more times.

"Answer me. Where are you? What's going on?" Her mom sent several more messages.

"Call us as soon as you can."

During cross examination, defence lawyer Kevin Hill asked Trithart if he would agree that messages between the two indicated that alcohol was an issue in their lives and that they discussed a struggle to maintain sobriety.

Trithart said yes.

He also affirmed the messages were indicative of a "rocky relationship."

Redwood sometimes calm, sometimes emotional

Hill questioned Trithart about the interview he conducted with Redwood following the arrest. Trithart said Redwood was quite calm when they spoke, but at at other times he was "very emotional."

During the interview, Trithart showed Redwood a "plea" from his ex-girlfriend on the computer.

"She was asking him to basically tell the truth and talk to me about it," Trithart testified, later adding Redwood seemed "moved by the plea."

Trial expected to run 4 weeks

He also showed Redwood photos, including one of a shoe print on Yawney's body which Trithart said appeared similar to Redwood's shoes.

Trithart agreed that Redwood had sobbed and cried during the interview, but said he was still in control enough to speak with him.

Testimony resumes at the trial on Wednesday. Justice Guy Chicoine told the jurors the trial was scheduled to last four weeks.