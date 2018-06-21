Celebrate National Indigenous People's Day in Sask.

Thursday is National Indigenous People's Day and there are many events happening in Saskatoon, Regina and elsewhere in Saskatchewan. Here's how you can get involved in the celebrations.

City of Regina celebrations

Starting at 9 a.m. in Victoria Park and City Square Plaza, the City of Regina is hosting celebrations.

Activities include performances from pow wow dancers, musicians, and poets, as well as bannock tasting and an Indigenous crafts sale. The program ends at 2:30 p.m.

RCMP Heritage Centre educational programming

There's educational programming and storytelling at the RCMP Heritage Centre starting at 10 a.m.

Students from Albert, Marion McVeety and Little Walker schools will be in attendance, and there will be performances and storytelling from the RCMP as well as from the Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program.

Royal Saskatchewan Museum Indigenous history

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is hosting events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Saskatchewan Archaeology Society is hosting activities, and attendees can make Indigenous arts and try atlatl throwing.

Casino Regina arts and crafts

There's an Indigenous arts and craft show at Casino Regina from 1-8 p.m. In addition to the arts and crafts, the casino will have dance and music performances from 2-6:30 p.m. and a free bullet soup and bannock meal at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saskatoon's Rock Your Roots walk

The Rock Your Roots walk starts at 9:30 a.m. in Victoria Park. It's organized by Reconciliation Saskatoon and the theme is "planting the seed of reconciliation."

The walk ends at 11:30 a.m., back in Victoria Park, when the National Indigenous People's Day celebrations begin, including a free lunch and live entertainment.

Right before Rock Your Roots at 8:30 a.m. in Victoria Park, the City of Saskatoon is announcing the new name of the North Commuter Parkway Bridge.

City council had decided to rename the bridge in recognition of Indigenous peoples' history and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

Tribe Called Red at Wanuskewin

Thursday afternoon, a free event at Wanuskewin features workshops and a performance from A Tribe Called Red.

The festivities start at 12:30 p.m., and includes a presentation from Michael Linklater, Canada's top-ranked 3x3 basketball player.

Cultural demonstrations at Batoche

Batoche National Historic Site will be celebrating the official opening of "Hiding in Plain Site: Discovering the Métis Nation in the Archival Records of Library and Archives Canada."

The historic site will also host cultural demonstrations and a performance from Donny Parenteau from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.