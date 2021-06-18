Creighton RCMP say 1 dead after canoe capsized in northern Sask. lake

Creighton RCMP say one man is dead after a canoe incident on the south side of Amisk Lake.

Police said six men were crossing the lake, which is about 400 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, on three different canoes when a large storm moved through the area. All three canoes were capsized around 4:30 p.m. CST.

The men stayed with the capsized boats and floated until they could get cell phone service and then called 911 using a phone that was in a waterproof container.

Using the GPS coordinates from the call, RCMP were able to locate the group at 8:30 p.m. CST.

One of the men was unconscious when RCMP found the group, he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. RCMP said the man was 48-years-old and from Saskatoon.

The other five men were transported to Flin Flon, Man., for assessment. There is no word on their condition.