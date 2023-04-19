Cree medicine man who pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual assault gets new date for plea reversal hearing

Cecil Wolfe's application to expunge his guilty plea on 12 counts of sexual assault is now scheduled to be heard in June.

Wolfe is a self-styled Cree medicine man who pleaded guilty last year to sexually assaulting 12 women who had sought his care for various ailments ranging from depression to cancer. In a previously agreed upon statement of fact, Wolfe pleaded guilty to assaulting the women over a nine-year period during sessions where he purported to be practicing traditional healing.

During a sentencing hearing last year, Wolfe fired his lawyer Loretta Pete-Lambert and indicated he wanted to change his plea.

On Tuesday, Wolfe appeared in Saskatoon provincial court about his application to have his guilty plea expunged.

Instead, the court heard that Wolfe's current lawyer, Harvey Neufeld, didn't have access to notes and files from Pete-Lambert.

The expungement hearing is now scheduled for June 30 in Saskatoon provincial court.

When contacted by CBC, Neufeld declined to comment on the case.

Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli said Wolfe hadn't explicitly waived solicitor client privilege allowing the documents to be transferred.

Morelli noted that it is also unclear if Wolfe needs the Cree interpreter provided by the court.

Last October, Pete-Lambert indicated Wolfe didn't understand English, necessitating the interpreter at subsequent court proceedings.

"In court yesterday his current counsel made representation that Mr. Wolfe does speak and understand English and that an interpreter isn't required. So that was a little bit different," Morelli said.

Morelli previously said that the onus is on the defence to establish ground for changing the guilty plea and moving to trial. Grounds for expunging the guilty plea could include Wolfe not being fully informed of what was happening, that he made the guilty plea under duress or that he did not appreciate the consequences of pleading guilty.