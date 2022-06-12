CBC Saskatchewan wins multiple national RTDNA awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon won in 10 categories at the Radio Television Digital News national awards.

This adds to the 14 regional winners and 36 regional nominees.

"This work is exemplary of the ambition we have to tell great stories that matter to Saskatchewan and the country," said David Hutton, CBC Saskatchewan's Director of Journalism and Programming.

The RTDNA annual awards recognize excellence in digital, audio and visual journalism.

The award for Continuing Coverage (Multiplatform) went to 'Where is their soul?' Inside the failed Catholic Church residential schools repayment. Stories by Jason Warick examined the Catholic Church's efforts to pay for its residential school abuses. Warick's stories revealed that the church had paid out just a fraction of the millions it promised to survivors while spending hundreds of millions on cathedrals and church buildings.

CBC Saskatchewan also won an excellence in video editing award for a story about Canadian singer Tesher breaking down his hit song "Young Shahrukh ," created by Laura Sciapelletii and produced by Natasica Lypny with graphics by Brooke Schreiber.

In the excellence in sound (video) category, CBC Saskatchewan's Richard Agecoutay won for Nunavut throat boxer Nelson Tagoona performing with the Regina Symphony.

For the graphics award, John Loeppky, a disabled artist and freelance writer/editor in Regina, along with the CBC graphics team and Storytelling Producer Natascia Lypny, won for a piece on how a cutlery metaphor can help explain the energy it takes to live with disabilities.

Loeppky's series on disability issues, titled Taking a Sitting Stand , a partnership between CBC Saskatchewan and CBC's Creator Network , also won an opinion (digital) award.

In the opinion (video) category, CBC Saskatchewan won for a piece about why poet Danny Knight doesn't celebrate Canada Day.

An explainer piece by Kendall Latimer on why peatlands are under threat won a graphics award. Natascia Lypny produced the piece, Don Somers was the videographer, Schreiber did the design/animation, Jenna Leith was the video producer and Courtney Markewich and Alex Soloducha were social media presenters.

CBC Saskatchewan's social media team, led by Soloducha with Jenna Leith and Host Peter Mills, won the news-live special events award for a Q&A session about the pandemic with Saskatoon clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau and students from across the province.

Black on the Prairies , a series co-created by Omayra Issa and Ify Chiwetelu, which explores the past, present and future of Black Prairie life, won for overall excellence in digital. CBC Edmonton, Calgary, Manitoba and CBC Interactives were partners in the series.