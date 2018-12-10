CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon win six national journalism awards
Projects honoured at industry gala in Toronto Saturday night
CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon won six awards at the Radio Television and Digital News Association gala in Toronto on Saturday night.
RTDNA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in radio, television and digital.
Street Warriors
Penny Smoke won the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity in Radio for her piece, Street Warriors. The story followed the The Okihtcitâwak Patrol Group in Saskatoon's inner-city Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
- Street Warriors: The Okihtcitâwak Patrol Group is helping clean up one of Saskatoon's toughest neighbourhoods
New Lens on Life
Madeline Kotzer won the Dave Rogers long feature TV award for her television piece New Lens on Life, which told the story of residents of Pinehouse in northern Saskatchewan who used photography to heal from trauma.
- New lens on life: Residents of Pinehouse in northern Saskatchewan are using photography to heal from trauma
Boushie
In the digital category, Rachel Zelnicker and Charles Hamilton won best podcast for their work on the series Boushie, which covers the events of the 2016 shooting of Colten Boushie as well as Gerald Stanley's trial.
Beyond 94
CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Manitoba and CBC North were awarded for their excellence in innovation for Beyond 94, a digital legacy project that measures Canada's progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.
Breaking news
For its work covering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, CBC Saskatchewan won the Bert Cannings TV Newscast Award and the Charlie Edwards Digital Breaking News Award.