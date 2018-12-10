CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon win six national journalism awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon won six awards at the Radio Television and Digital News Association gala in Toronto on Saturday night.

RTDNA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in radio, television and digital.

Street Warriors

Penny Smoke won the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity in Radio for her piece, Street Warriors. The story followed the The Okihtcitâwak Patrol Group in Saskatoon's inner-city Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Penny Smoke's award-winning radio piece followed the Okihcitâwak Patrol Group on an evening patrol in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood. (Penny Smoke/CBC)

New Lens on Life

Madeline Kotzer won the Dave Rogers long feature TV award for her television piece New Lens on Life, which told the story of residents of Pinehouse in northern Saskatchewan who used photography to heal from trauma.

Madeline Kotzer's award-winning story New Lens on Life tells the story of how residents of Pinehouse in northern Saskatchewan are using photography to heal from trauma. (Dre Erwin Photography/Facebook)

Boushie

In the digital category, Rachel Zelnicker and Charles Hamilton won best podcast for their work on the series Boushie, which covers the events of the 2016 shooting of Colten Boushie as well as Gerald Stanley's trial.

CBC Saskatchewan's award-winning podcast 'Boushie' recounts the events of the 2016 shooting of Colten Boushie and the trial of Gerald Stanley.

Beyond 94

CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Manitoba and CBC North were awarded for their excellence in innovation for Beyond 94, a digital legacy project that measures Canada's progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

Beyond 94 is a digital legacy project that measures Canada's progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action. (CBC)

Breaking news

For its work covering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, CBC Saskatchewan won the Bert Cannings TV Newscast Award and the Charlie Edwards Digital Breaking News Award.