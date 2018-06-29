CBC's Political Panel discusses response to Justice for Our Stolen Children camp

The Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp has been standing in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature for 122 days and counting.

In the latest edition of CBC's Political Panel, the CBC's provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk talk about the relatively quiet profile of the camp in its early days, and how it has gained attention and support.

The CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the issues of the day. 9:18

Premier Scott Moe has echoed Justice Minister Don Morgan and the Provincial Capital Commission calls for the law to be enforced and the teepees to come down.

The Political Panel talks about Moe's stance, police response to the protest and reconciliation in the province.