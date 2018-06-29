Skip to Main Content
CBC's Political Panel discusses response to Justice for Our Stolen Children camp

CBC's Political Panel discusses response to Justice for Our Stolen Children camp

The Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp has been standing in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature for 122 days and counting.

Camp sees increase in attention and supporters

CBC News ·
CBC Saskatchewan's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp, which has been up for 122 days across from the Saskatchewan legislature. (CBC News)

The Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp has been standing in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature for 122 days and counting.

In the latest edition of CBC's Political Panel, the CBC's provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk talk about the relatively quiet profile of the camp in its early days, and how it has gained attention and support. 

The CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the issues of the day. 9:18

Premier Scott Moe has echoed Justice Minister Don Morgan and the Provincial Capital Commission calls for the law to be enforced and the teepees to come down.

The Political Panel talks about Moe's stance, police response to the protest and reconciliation in the province.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us