Saskatchewan · Video

CBC Saskatchewan News May 11, 2021

Join CBC's Sam Maciag and meteorologist, Christy Climenhaga weeknights at 6 p.m. for a deeper look at the local news you've been following all day on your smartphone and on your radio.

Social Sharing

Join CBC's Sam Maciag and meteorologist, Christy Climenhaga weeknights at 6 p.m. for a deeper look at the local news you've been following all day on your smartphone and on your radio.