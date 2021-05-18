CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon win combined 8 regional RTDNA awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon have won a combined eight Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Prairie Region Awards.

The annual awards from the RTDNA recognize excellence in digital, audio and visual journalism.

CBC Saskatchewan won for overall excellence in digital journalism.

Also in the digital category, Heidi Atter's feature Amachewespimawin: Understanding the Cree way of life won for feature news.

In the audio category, CBC Saskatchewan morning hosts, news presenters and the CBC Saskatchewan technical team won for excellence in innovation for hosting the show from home.

Emma Kramer-Rodger won for excellence in editing for her piece on Hobbit Houses in Saskatoon.

Theresa Kliem's piece on a 90-year-old Saskatoon woman's flight on Second World War-era Tiger Moth for her birthday won for excellence in sound.

In the video category Danny Knight, Chanss Lagaden, Trent Peppler and Matt Duguid won for excellence in editing for Why Do You Vote?

Madeline Kotzer won for feature news for her piece on a woman who was severely bullied in Stanley Mission, Sask.

For the graphics award, a piece by Alicia Bridges, Steve Silcox, Don Somers and Natascia Lypny called Synchrotron won.

A full list of winners can be found here.

The winners from this section will compete for the Best Canadian Local News Awards, which will be presented at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 National Conference & Awards Gala on June 3, 2021.