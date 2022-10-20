CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon win big at regional RTDNA awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon have won a combined nine Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Prairie Region Awards.

The annual awards from the RTDNA recognize excellence in digital,audio and visual journalism.

Here are CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon's wins:

Digital Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatoon won for its digital coverage of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon mass stabbing that left 11 people dead and 18 injured.

Audio Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan's The Afternoon Edition won for its breaking news coverage of the arrest of Myles Sanderson — the man responsible for all 11 deaths in the mass stabbing.

Audio Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC's Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition won the award for its segment on sled dog education. The segment explores how one Indigenous land-based educator is bringing back the way of life to southern Saskatchewan.

Listen | How one Indigenous educator is bringing dog sledding back to Southern Saskatchewan The Morning Edition - Sask 7:00 From the archives: RTDNA Prairie region winner Dogsledding returns to southern Saskatchewan as interest in land-based learning grows Dog Sledding in the province has a long tradition as a mode of transportation. But it's presence in southern Saskatchewan has shrunk. One Indigenous land-based educator is bringing back the way of life to the southeast. He’s been training twenty-three dogs for tours and teaching.

Digital Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Pratyush Dayal's piece Stumped earned the award. It focuses on Saskatchewan locals disputing the science behind the province's claims that clearcutting emulates natural forest fires and is the most sustainable way to harvest.

Multiplatform Investigative Excellence (Prairies)

Geoff Leo won for his multimedia piece Disputed History. It explores how prominent scholar and former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond's claims of being a treaty Indian of Cree ancestry don't appear to match the historical record. Her story illuminates a complex and growing discussion about Indigenous identity that's playing out across the country.

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

Natascia Lypny has won the award for her piece on how a race car driver in Saskatchewan is carving out a place for women in the sport. Destiny Klym is the first Sasatchewan and Indigenous woman to compete in a Nascar-sanctioned Race.

Video Excellence in Sports Reporting (Prairies)

Bryan Eneas and Dan Plaster won for their piece Golden Opportunity. It showcases how Black American baseball players made a name for themselves in the small Saskatchewan town of Indian Head seven decades ago.

Watch| Golden Opportunity

Overall Excellence in Digital (Prairies)

CBC Saskatoon journalist Omayra Issa has won the Overall Excellence in Digital category for Black on the Prairies: Place Edition.

CBC's Black on The Prairies explores the history and present lives of Black people on the Prairies through their triumphs and challenges, and places their contribution at the very centre of the Prairie narrative as part of the Canadian story. The project is led by Issa and CBC radio host Ify Chiwetelu.

Digital Opinion (Prairies)

Rollie Pemberton a.ka. Cadence Weapon won the Opinion category for The Prairies got something to say. It is part of the CBC's Black on The Prairies: Place Edition. Pemberton's piece focuses on how his hometown of Edmonton inspired his rap career.

The full list of Prairie region RTDNA award winners can be found here.

The national RTDNA award finalists will be announced in October. The winners will be announced in Toronto on October 21.