CBC Sask.'s political panel weighs in on Moe vs. Trudeau, Western separation and more
It has been a busy week in Saskatchewan politics. The Political Panel — CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk — are back to make sense of it all.
Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk take a look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics
It's been a busy week in Saskatchewan politics.
A combative Premier Scott Moe travelled to Ottawa to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The provincial government signed a trade lobbying deal with former PM Stephen Harper.
Moe's 2030 plan for growth was unveiled.
The Political Panel — CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk — chatted about the most note-worthy events of the week with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.
