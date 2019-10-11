CBC Sask.'s political panel weighs in on Moe vs. Trudeau, Western separation and more

It's been a busy week in Saskatchewan politics.

A combative Premier Scott Moe travelled to Ottawa to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The provincial government signed a trade lobbying deal with former PM Stephen Harper.

Moe's 2030 plan for growth was unveiled.

The Political Panel — CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk — chatted about the most note-worthy events of the week with Morning Edition host ​​​​Stefani Langenegger.