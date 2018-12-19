CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatoon receive a combined 22 RTDNA Awards nominations

The finalists for the RTDNA Prairie Region Awards have been announced and together, CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon are up for a combined 22 awards.

RTDNA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in radio, television and digital.

In the digital category, Rachel Zelnicker and Charles Hamilton have been nominated for best podcast for their work on the series, Boushie.

Adam Hunter and Madeline Kotzer, from CBC Saskatchewan, have both been nominated for the digital media award for Call Me Brad and New Lens on Life, respectively.

Madeline Kotzer has been nominated for two RTDNA awards for her story, New Lens on Life, which profiles a photography club in Pinehouse, Sask. (Dre Erwin Photography/Facebook)

Kotzer was also nominated for the Dave Rogers long feature TV award for her television piece on the same topic.

Kendall Latimer is up for the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity for her piece, Reconciliation amid racism: Is it possible on the Prairies?

CBC Saskatoon has been nominated for the Gord Sinclair award for live special events for the CBC Asks event that asked, Should Saskatoon build a downtown arena?

Freelance writer Joey Tremblay is up for the Sam Ross award for opinion and commentary writing for the piece he submitted to CBC Saskatchewan entitled, 'Who's the mother?': Two new dads embrace parenthood after surrogate birth.

CBC Saskatoon's Jason Warick has been nominated for the original/enterprise award for his piece, Unprotected.

Noel Harder was a police agent who testified in the most successful organized crime prosecution in Saskatchewan history. Jason Warick has been nominated for his work on a story profiling Harder entitled, Unprotected. (CBC)

Penny Smoke is up for the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity in Radio for her piece, Street Warriors. Saskatoon Morning is up for the same award for its reconciliation panel.

CBC Saskatchewan's Samanda Brace is up for the Dick Smyth award for excellence in sound for her piece, Basketball program empowers youth in Regina's North Central. She is also nominated for the Dave Rogers award for a long radio feature for her piece, 'It's my Christmas miracle': Moose Jaw woman finds birth mother 64 years after adoption.

Nichole Huck is also up for the Dave Rogers award for a piece from her Beautiful Mess parenting series entitled, How to support a child through suffering.

CBC Saskatchewan's noon program Blue Sky is up for the Sam Ross Award for opinion and commentary for the episode, Bridging the Gap.



CBC Saskatoon's Victoria Dinh is up for the Dave Rogers Award for short features for her piece on Metis fiddlers.



Peter Mills has been nominated for feature reporting in the sports category for his series, Meet the Riders.

CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the North have been nominated for the excellence in innovation for Beyond 94, a digital legacy project that measures Canada’s progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action. (CBC)

For its work covering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, CBC Saskatchewan has been nominated for the Bert Cannings TV Newscast Award, the Charlie Edwards Digital Breaking News Award and the Ron Laidlaw continuing radio coverage award for a follow-up piece on semi-safety. Also for Humboldt coverage, CBC Saskatoon has been nominated for excellence in social media as well as the Peter Gzowski award for radio news information programming live after the crash.

CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the North have been nominated for the excellence in innovation for Beyond 94, a digital legacy project that measures Canada's progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

Prairie Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6, 2019 in Saskatoon.