CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatoon receive a combined 10 RTDNA Awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon have taken home a combined 10 awards from the RTDNA Prairie Region Awards.

RTDNA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news organizations in radio, television and digital.

Madeline Kotzer with CBC Saskatchewan won the digital media award for New Lens on Life.

New Lens on Life looked at the Pinehouse Photography Club using photography to heal from trauma. Since the story first came out in December, the club has expanded, started up a new studio and had photographs purchased and shared by Kids Help Phone.

Kotzer also won the Dave Rogers long feature TV award for her television piece on the Pinehouse Photography Club.

Jenna Mae is one of the students in the Pinehouse Photography Club. She had two photographs purchased by Kids Help Phone. (Submitted by Dre Erwin)

In the digital category, Rachel Zelnicker and Charles Hamilton took home best podcast for their work on the series, Boushie.

Boushie told the story of Colton Boushie, a young Indigenous man who was shot and killed on a farm in rural Saskatchewan, and Gerald Stanley, who was charged in his death.

Penny Smoke won the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity in radio for her piece, Street Warriors. It looked at the Okihtcitâwak Patrol Group helping to clean up one of Saskatoon's toughest neighbourhoods.

Members of the Okihcitâwak Patrol Group or OPG patrol schools and parks in Saskatoon’s inner-city Pleasant Hill neighbourhood. (Penny Smoke/CBC)

CBC Saskatoon won the GordSinclair award for live special events for the CBC Asks event that asked, Should Saskatoon build a downtown arena?

Nichole Huck won the Dave Rogers award for her piece entitled, How to support a child through suffering.

Huck's piece looked at Fran Gilboy as she supported her son as he battled testicular cancer. It was part of her Beautiful Mess parenting series that attempts to share some of the wisdom from different parents.

Fran says her support for her son Manni came in various forms. Sometimes it was conversations about loss and suffering, and other times it was watching a movie until the early hours of the morning. (Nichole Huck/CBC)

CBC Saskatchewan's noon program Blue Sky took the Sam Ross Award for opinion and commentary for the episode, Bridging the Gap.



For its work covering the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, CBC Saskatchewan won the Bert Cannings TV Newscast Award and the Charlie Edwards Digital Breaking News Award.

CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Manitoba, CBC North and CBC Indigenous won the excellence in innovation for Beyond 94, a digital legacy project that measures Canada's progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the North have been nominated for the excellence in innovation for Beyond 94, a digital legacy project that measures Canada’s progress in addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action. (CBC)

The Prairie Region winners were announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6, 2019 in Saskatoon.