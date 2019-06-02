CBC Sask. Political Panel: Expanded semi driver training for farmers
CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to talk about a Chinese-owned company buying $2,000 worth of tickets to the premier's dinner and offering them to rural politicians who have to decide on the future of that company's proposed potash mine, and why the government is expanding semi driver training for farmers.
A look back at the week in provincial politics
Semi-truck driver training for farmers became a thing this week.
Also, a Chinese-owned company bought more than $2,000 worth of tickets to the premier's dinner and offered them to rural politicians who have a say in the future of that company's proposed potash mine.
The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk discuss this and more with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.
