CBC Sask. Political Panel: Cavalcade of carbon as the spring sitting ends
The Political Panel — CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk — join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a lively discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.
A look back at the week in provincial politics
The spring sitting has ended, but that doesn't mean CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk are putting their feet up.
This week, the Political Panel joins Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a lively look at the carbon tax debate and other matters that came up during the week in Saskatchewan politics.
