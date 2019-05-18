Skip to Main Content
CBC Sask. Political Panel: Cavalcade of carbon as the spring sitting ends
Saskatchewan

CBC Sask. Political Panel: Cavalcade of carbon as the spring sitting ends

The Political Panel — CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk — join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a lively discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.

A look back at the week in provincial politics

CBC News ·
The Political Panel is CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter, left, and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk. They join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC)

The spring sitting has ended, but that doesn't mean CBC legislative affairs reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk are putting their feet up.

This week, the Political Panel joins Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a lively look at the carbon tax debate and other matters that came up during the week in Saskatchewan politics.

Is the cost of combating climate change a necessary price we need to pay or an unaffordable blow to our economy? Politicians have been debating that this spring in Saskatchewan. Our political panel of Adam Hunter from CBC Saskatchewan and Murray Mandryk from Regina Leader-Post look at what politicians are saying about this and the future of power generation in our province. 9:05

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.