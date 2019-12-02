The Morning Edition was live in downtown Regina on Friday

CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition and host Stefani Langenegger broadcasted live-on-location at McCallum Hill Centre Tower II (1881 Scarth Street) in Downtown Regina on Friday.

The broadcast was part of the annual Comfort & Joy campaign for Saskatchewan Food Banks.

On location with <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> and the crew for my newscasts this morning at Hill Tower 2 for our Comfort and Joy Morning Édition! Come on down and join us!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCComfortandjoy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCComfortandjoy</a> <a href="https://t.co/rc9sHdL91d">pic.twitter.com/rc9sHdL91d</a> —@TDellerCBC

Hitchhikers Improv quizzed people on if they were 'Smarter than a snowman,' a local star of CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show won the holiday food tasting contest and the vile one with termites in his smile stopped by to take pictures.

You can still donate online at the link below and read more about the Saskatchewan Food Banks.

Your donation to the CBC Comfort & Joy Campaign, helps ensure that children, families and seniors in need have enough to eat.

Did you know?

Saskatchewan Food Banks are visited over 37,000 times every month.

Forty-three per cent of Saskatchewan's food bank users are children.

A donation of $75 buys a family a complete hamper for the holidays.

A donation of $30 buys a turkey or a ham for a family.

A donation of $25 buys Christmas breakfast for a family.

A donation of $20 buys fresh produce for a healthy meal.

While many of us take it for granted that we'll be getting together with family and friends to enjoy a dinner with all the trimmings, we need to remember that there are thousands of people throughout Saskatchewan who can't afford to put food on the table, not only at Christmas, but throughout the year.