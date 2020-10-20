Skip to Main Content
How to follow CBC Saskatchewan election coverage on Oct. 26
Saskatchewan

How to follow CBC Saskatchewan election coverage on Oct. 26

Saskatchewan heads to the polls on Oct. 26 and CBC is your home for election coverage.

How to watch, listen and follow online election coverage

How to follow results on Saskatchewan election night

The live program, which will be hosted by CBC's Sam Maciag, will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon websites, CBC GemFacebookTwitter and YouTube

Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel). The program will be available on CBC News Network beginning at 8 p.m. CST. Want to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.

Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online at 8 p.m. CST.

Follow and join the conversation by using #skvotes.

