How to follow CBC Saskatchewan election coverage on Oct. 26
Saskatchewan heads to the polls on Oct. 26 and CBC is your home for election coverage.
How to watch, listen and follow online election coverage
How to follow results on Saskatchewan election night
The live program, which will be hosted by CBC's Sam Maciag, will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon websites, CBC Gem, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel). The program will be available on CBC News Network beginning at 8 p.m. CST. Want to stream CBC Gem to your TV? Read more here.
Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online at 8 p.m. CST.
Follow and join the conversation by using #skvotes.
