CBC's Political Panel talks the carbon tax and what it means for Sask.
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back for another round of discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.
Court of Appeal releases decision Friday
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back for another round of discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.
Stefani Langenegger, host of The Morning Edition, talks with Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to discuss the carbon tax.
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal is releasing its decision on the constitutionality of the tax Friday.
They also discuss the federal government's amended loan system for beleaguered canola farmers caught in a trade dispute between China and Canada, and the province's children's advocate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.