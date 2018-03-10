CBC's Political Panel talks the carbon tax and what it means for Sask.

CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back for another round of discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.

Stefani Langenegger, host of The Morning Edition, talks with Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to discuss the carbon tax.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal is releasing its decision on the constitutionality of the tax Friday.

They also discuss the federal government's amended loan system for beleaguered canola farmers caught in a trade dispute between China and Canada, and the province's children's advocate.