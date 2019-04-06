CBC's Political Panel talks government travel expenses, carbon tax shenanigans
CBC's Political Panel talks the travel expenses of the Saskatchewan government and Premier Scott Moe as well as whether or not a Crown corporation is playing politics with your power bill.
Scott Moe spent $249K on travel in 1st year as premier
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back for another round of discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.
Stefani Langenegger, host of The Morning Edition, talks with legislative report Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to discuss the travelling costs of the provincial government.
They also take a look at the "carbon tax" line on your SaskPower bill. Is it "fake news" and a political move by the Crown corporation?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.