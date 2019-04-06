Skip to Main Content
CBC's Political Panel talks government travel expenses, carbon tax shenanigans
CBC's Political Panel talks the travel expenses of the Saskatchewan government and Premier Scott Moe as well as whether or not a Crown corporation is playing politics with your power bill.

Scott Moe spent $249K on travel in 1st year as premier

CBC News ·
The Political Panel, Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter, joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger on Friday for a look back on the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC News)

CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back for another round of discussion about the week in Saskatchewan politics.

Stefani Langenegger, host of The Morning Edition, talks with legislative report Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to discuss the travelling costs of the provincial government.

They also take a look at the "carbon tax" line on your SaskPower bill. Is it "fake news" and a political move by the Crown corporation?

Saskatchewan's premier has been doing a lot of travelling in his new job. Scott Moe has spent a lot more on his trips than his predecessor, Brad Wall. How come? Plus -- SaskPower is charging you a "carbon tax" on your electrical bill, even though it's not paying one yet. The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk discuss this and more with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger. 9:16
