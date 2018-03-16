Skip to Main Content
CBC's Political Panel discuss Alberta and Sask. vs. Trudeau
Two issues that Saskatchewan doesn't have a lot of control over are dominating our political news this week: trade issues with China -- and an equalization fight with Ottawa. Hear what the political panel has to say.

Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk discuss equalization, referendum and canola

The CBC Political Panel are back for another round of talks about this week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC)

CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for the show's weekly political panel on Friday morning.

They discussed the possibility of a Saskatchewan referendum on equalization and Canada's trade beef with China.

Will Saskatchewan join Alberta in holding a referendum on equalization? What would it cost? What would it achieve? The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk debate this and more with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger. 10:25

