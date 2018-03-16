CBC's Political Panel discuss Alberta and Sask. vs. Trudeau
Two issues that Saskatchewan doesn't have a lot of control over are dominating our political news this week: trade issues with China -- and an equalization fight with Ottawa. Hear what the political panel has to say.
Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk discuss equalization, referendum and canola
CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for the show's weekly political panel on Friday morning.
They discussed the possibility of a Saskatchewan referendum on equalization and Canada's trade beef with China.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.