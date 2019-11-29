CBC Saskatchewan, Saskatoon score big at RTDNA Awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon got eight nods from Radio Television Digital News Association Canada's prairie region awards.

RTNDA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

"Our winners are across all platforms and highlight some of the exceptional work we did in 2019," said David Hutton, managing editor at CBC Saskatchewan.

The outlet took home the Digital Media Award for its digital coverage overall.

In addition to that, seven pieces were recognized:

Promise to Matty

Bonnie Allen, radio

Matthew Brandon has attended the Sergeant Major's Parade at RCMP Depot division in Regina every Tuesday for the past six years. And every week, he would see his favourite sergeant, Pierre Gosselin. When Gosselin retired after 37 years, he promised to continue the weekly ritual.

Saskatoon mother shares experience of grieving following the suicide of her teenage son

Nichole Huck, radio

Losing a child may be the most painful thing a parent will ever have to experience. Losing a child to suicide often complicates that grief, leaving many parents with guilt, anger and questions about how it could have been prevented.

Road Project Stopped

Jason Warick, continuing coverage

A controversial road project has been put on hold by the local municipality in central Saskatchewan after First Nations rallied to preserve the rare artifacts and sites found along the route.

Pinehouse elders

Madeline Kotzer, radio

Thanks to the ripple effect of Annie Natomagan's survival knowledge, two young men in Pinehouse, Sask., are dreaming of taking down a bull moose, rather than hitting the bottle.

Finding Home

Janani Whitfield & Michael Bell, web series

Eight people invited us into their kitchens and living rooms, opening up about their lives and how they've found a sense of belonging and community in Saskatchewan's capital city.

Artist Chancz Perry escaped big city life and embraced a change of pace on the Prairies. (Michael Bell)

The Pit

Courtney Markewich, Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh — social media

In 2015, Saskatchewan police found Sheree Fertuck's abandoned truck at a small-town gravel pit. She's never been found but police have established a theory of murder.

Happy Rebirthday

Adrienne Mahoney for CBC Saskatchewan, commentary

Adrienne Mahoney suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder that caused her heart to all but fail. She lived precipitously with a device to assist her heart's function, until it came time for a full heart transplant.

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon journalists had been nominated for 19 awards earlier this year.

Their wins will now go on to compete against finalists from other regions in the RTNDA National Awards in May.