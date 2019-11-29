CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatoon win 3 RTDNA Canada National Awards
RTDNA Canada recognizes journalistic excellence
CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon got three nods from Radio Television Digital News Association Canada's National Awards.
RTNDA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
David Hutton, director of journalism and programming for CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon, said the awards are a testament to the hard-working CBC team in Saskatchewan.
"It's an honour for our work to be recognized on a national stage, and I'm thrilled for the many people involved," Hutton said.
"These three awards reflect so much creativity on our team and our continued focus on telling stories that matter to the community."
Digital Media Award (small/medium market)
The outlet took home the Digital Media Award for its digital coverage overall.
These five projects from 2019 were submitted for the award:
The Pit
Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Andre Mayer, Amy Husser, Sketches by Gail Prpick
In 2015, Saskatchewan police found Sheree Fertuck's abandoned truck at a small-town gravel pit. She's never been found but police have established a theory of murder.
Listen and subscribe to the podcast at cbc.ca/thepit
The Pit - A CBC VR Experience
Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Courtney Markewich, Chanss Lagaden, Trent Peppler, Brooke Schreiber, Sarah Baptiste
Explore the gravel pit — the last known whereabouts of Sheree Fertuck — in a 360 video experience.
Finding Home
Janani Whitfield, Michael Bell, Natascia Lypny
Eight people invited us into their kitchens and living rooms, opening up about their lives and how they've found a sense of belonging and community in Saskatchewan's capital city.
I need help
Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Courtney Markewich, Sean Trembath, Dan Plaster, Frederic Demers
There's been no sign of Yorkton, Sask., teenager Mekayla Bali since she went missing. The RCMP have revealed new details about the mysterious final hours before her disappearance.
Walking with Elders
Natascia Lypny, Kendall Latimer, Madeline Kotzer, Kate Kyle, Mark Hadlari, Donna Carreiro, Marilyn Robak, Ntawnis Piapot
CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Manitoba and CBC North embarked on a months-long project to speak with elders, elders-in-training and youth from across their vast territories to learn how these knowledge keepers view their role today — and why they're more critical than ever before.
Excellence in Social Media Award
The Pit
Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Courtney Markewich, Chanss Lagaden, Trent Peppler, Brooke Schreiber, Sarah Baptiste
When Sheree Fertuck's truck is found abandoned, suspicions grow around what happened to her. The Pit is a CBC investigative podcast series that uncovers the story of a woman's mysterious disappearance — and of the gravel pit that could still hold clues to finding her.
Best Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (small/medium market)
Promise to Matty
Bonnie Allen, radio
Matthew Brandon has attended the Sergeant Major's Parade at RCMP Depot division in Regina every Tuesday for the past six years. And every week, he would see his favourite sergeant, Pierre Gosselin. When Gosselin retired after 37 years, he promised to continue the weekly ritual.
CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon journalists were nominated for 19 regional awards earlier this year. Those that won went on to compete against finalists from other regions in the RTNDA Regional Awards in May where the team got eight nods. Those winning entries went on to compete at nationals.
