CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatoon win 3 RTDNA Canada National Awards

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon got three nods from Radio Television Digital News Association Canada's National Awards.

RTNDA Canada recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

David Hutton, director of journalism and programming for CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon, said the awards are a testament to the hard-working CBC team in Saskatchewan.

"It's an honour for our work to be recognized on a national stage, and I'm thrilled for the many people involved," Hutton said.

"These three awards reflect so much creativity on our team and our continued focus on telling stories that matter to the community."

Digital Media Award (small/medium market)

The outlet took home the Digital Media Award for its digital coverage overall.

These five projects from 2019 were submitted for the award:

The Pit

Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Andre Mayer, Amy Husser, Sketches by Gail Prpick

In 2015, Saskatchewan police found Sheree Fertuck's abandoned truck at a small-town gravel pit. She's never been found but police have established a theory of murder.

cbc.ca/thepit

(Gail Prpick for CBC News)

The Pit - A CBC VR Experience

Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Courtney Markewich, Chanss Lagaden, Trent Peppler, Brooke Schreiber, Sarah Baptiste

Explore the gravel pit — the last known whereabouts of Sheree Fertuck — in a 360 video experience.

Finding Home

Janani Whitfield, Michael Bell, Natascia Lypny

Eight people invited us into their kitchens and living rooms, opening up about their lives and how they've found a sense of belonging and community in Saskatchewan's capital city.

Artist Chancz Perry escaped big city life and embraced a change of pace on the Prairies. (Michael Bell)

I need help

Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Courtney Markewich, Sean Trembath, Dan Plaster, Frederic Demers

There's been no sign of Yorkton, Sask., teenager Mekayla Bali since she went missing. The RCMP have revealed new details about the mysterious final hours before her disappearance.

Mekayla Bali was last seen on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton, Sask. Police have received more than 600 tips from all over the world about the case. (CBC)

Walking with Elders

Natascia Lypny, Kendall Latimer, Madeline Kotzer, Kate Kyle, Mark Hadlari, Donna Carreiro, Marilyn Robak, Ntawnis Piapot

CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Manitoba and CBC North embarked on a months-long project to speak with elders, elders-in-training and youth from across their vast territories to learn how these knowledge keepers view their role today — and why they're more critical than ever before.

A generations-long legacy of colonialism has left many young Inuit struggling to connect with their culture. But in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, a group of grandmothers is fighting to link their people's past to their future. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Excellence in Social Media Award

The Pit

Alicia Bridges, Victoria Dinh, Courtney Markewich, Chanss Lagaden, Trent Peppler, Brooke Schreiber, Sarah Baptiste

When Sheree Fertuck's truck is found abandoned, suspicions grow around what happened to her. The Pit is a CBC investigative podcast series that uncovers the story of a woman's mysterious disappearance — and of the gravel pit that could still hold clues to finding her.

Best Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (small/medium market)

Promise to Matty

Bonnie Allen, radio

Matthew Brandon has attended the Sergeant Major's Parade at RCMP Depot division in Regina every Tuesday for the past six years. And every week, he would see his favourite sergeant, Pierre Gosselin. When Gosselin retired after 37 years, he promised to continue the weekly ritual.

Pierre Gosselin, 57, retired as a sergeant from the national police force after 37 years of service. But even after his retirement, he shows up every Tuesday at noon - all to help support a young man with mental disabilities. It's his duty, he says, as an officer and a friend. 5:28

CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon journalists were nominated for 19 regional awards earlier this year. Those that won went on to compete against finalists from other regions in the RTNDA Regional Awards in May where the team got eight nods. Those winning entries went on to compete at nationals.