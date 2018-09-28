CBC's Political Panel discusses Sask.'s many rural municipalities, Scott Moe's China trip
CBC's Adam Hunter and the Regina Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk weigh in on the week in Sask. politics
In their latest look at politics in Saskatchewan, CBC's Political Panel discusses a week that saw the provincial government appoint a supervisor for the RM of McKillop and Scott Moe's return from a trade mission to China.
Adam Hunter covers politics for CBC Saskatchewan and Murray Mandryk is a columnist for the Regina Leader-Post.
On Thursday morning, the province released a 36-page report it commissioned following protests by ratepayers who said the council for the RM of McKillop, about 60 kilometres northwest of Regina, had doubled their taxes and mismanaged their money.
Meanwhile, when it comes to the economy, Premier Moe was a man on a mission — and it was mission accomplished in China, according to the government.
The panel weighs in on that claim, as well as the carbon tax. Listen to their conversation in the player above.
