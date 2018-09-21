CBC's Political Panel discusses Crown corporation executive salaries, carbon tax
Study says carbon tax could put money in pockets of Saskatchewan residents
In their latest look at politics in Saskatchewan, CBC's Political Panel discusses a week that saw the release of a study on a carbon tax and a provincial "sunshine list."
Adam Hunter covers politics for CBC Saskatchewan and Murray Mandryk is a columnist for the Regina Leader-Post.
The carbon tax study was conducted by Canadians for Clean Prosperity, a group led by Mark Cameron, a former policy director in the Prime Minister's Office under Stephen Harper.
It said that the carbon tax could pad the wallets of Saskatchewan residents.
The panel also put the salaries of Crown corporation executives on the agenda after the release of a provincial "sunshine list" — a list of the top earners in Saskatchewan's Crown corporations.
Brian Ketcheson, former vice-president of distribution and customer services at SaskPower, is the province's highest paid Crown employee for 2017-18.
He made $646,050.
