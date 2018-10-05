Audio
CBC's Political Panel discusses Premier Ford's trip to Sask., carbon tax and newly elected Quebec government
CBC's Political Panel is back to discuss the meeting between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, carbon tax opposition and reaction, the newly elected Quebec provincial government, and why premiers threaten to use the notwithstanding clause.
CBC's Adam Hunter and the Regina Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk weigh in on the week in Sask. politics
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back.
The latest discussion looks at the meeting between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, carbon tax opposition and reaction, the newly elected Quebec provincial government and why premiers threaten to use the notwithstanding clause.
Adam Hunter covers politics for CBC Saskatchewan and Murray Mandryk is a columnist for the Regina Leader-Post.
The panel is moderated by CBC Morning Edition edition host Stefani Langenegger.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.