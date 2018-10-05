CBC's Political Panel discusses Premier Ford's trip to Sask., carbon tax and newly elected Quebec government

CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back.

The latest discussion looks at the meeting between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, carbon tax opposition and reaction, the newly elected Quebec provincial government and why premiers threaten to use the notwithstanding clause.

Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and the CBC's Adam Hunter discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC)

Adam Hunter covers politics for CBC Saskatchewan and Murray Mandryk is a columnist for the Regina Leader-Post.

The panel is moderated by CBC Morning Edition edition host Stefani Langenegger.