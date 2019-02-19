CBC Saskatchewan's town hall to discuss whether we are handling immigration correctly
Immigration has become a contentious political issue in Canada and the rest of the world.
Immigration has become a contentious political issue in Canada and the rest of the world. Some argue immigration puts a strain on Canada's economy, and affects the nation's culture and identity. Yet most Canadians are here because either they or their ancestors emigrated to Canada.
CBC Asks: Immigration - Are we doing it right?
Join CBC Host Stefani Langenegger as we explore the topic and the tension around immigration.
You will hear from a diverse panel that includes:
- Chris Kutarna, Author and Fellow of the Oxford Martin School, U.K.
- Haidah Amirzadeh, Immigration Lawyer, Owner of Amirzadeh Law Office, Saskatoon
- Abdi Gure, Vice chair African Canadian Resources Network (ACRN)
- Wojtek Dolata, Oncologist and Executive for the Regina-Lewvan Constituency of the People's Party of Canada
You'll also have an opportunity to share your views and ask questions.
Event Details:
*** SOLD OUT ****
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Watch on CBC Saskatchewan's YouTube channel, CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page, or find us on Twitter @CBCSask.
Use #CBCAsks to be part of the conversation!
CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina, 2440 Broad Street
Thursday, February 28, at 7 pm
Doors Open at 6:00 p.m.
Event begins at 7:00 p.m.