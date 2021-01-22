Over 60 cattle stolen from Moosomin area: Sask. RCMP

RCMP are investigating after 63 cows and calves were reported stolen from land in the Moosomin and Fairlight area in southeastern Saskatchewan.

The thefts took place between October and December 2020, police say.

Twenty-two black-and-white and 13 red cattle were stolen. All the cows were branded with a horizontal bar over the letters "TE." The calves were not branded, but all the steer calves have green ear tags and the heifer calves have yellow tags.

RCMP's livestock services is assisting with the investigation, and RCMP say they will know if any of these animals hit auction marts or similar venues.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of these cattle are asked to call 310-RCMP (7267), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).