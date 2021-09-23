Regina Humane Society lowers adoption fees for cats and kittens amid capacity crisis

The Regina Humane Society has seen an increase in cats coming into its shelter and is reaching its capacity to care for them.

"We need to find homes for the ones we got," said Bill Thorn, a spokesperson for the society.

Over the summer months the shelter accepted close to 1,200 cats into its care. Currently Thorn says there are about 150 to 160 cats housed at the shelter. The society is now appealing to the community for help.

The organization is lowering its fees to encourage people to adopt. The fee to adopt a kitten has been reduced to $75, and the adoption fee for adult and junior cats (four months and older) has been reduced to just $25.

The Regina Humane Society has reached a capacity crisis point, with more cats than it can care for. (Submitted by Bill Thorn )

The adoption fee includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, tattoo, microchip and post-adoption veterinary exams.

The reduced fee is meant to help convince people who were previously on the fence about getting a cat.

"We are hoping that people will adopt a pet, obviously if they can't — tell their friends, families," said Thorn.

He said one of the main concerns is that it is very easy for sickness to spread if there are many animals together in a small space.

Thorn also said that he wants the public to know that just because they see a cat roaming around outside, it doesn't mean they should take take it in to a shelter.

"Pets that don't need to be in the shelter, we are trying to not have them take up valuable space and resources," he said.

Thorn said people shouldn't assume the cats are lost, and that if they aren't injured or in distress the best thing to do is to leave them where they are.

The humane society accepted close to 1,200 cats over the summer months. (Submitted by Bill Thorn )

People who want to bring an animal to the shelter are asked to call ahead and make an appointment so the shelter can make sure there is enough space for it.

Thorn said the numbers of cats coming in this summer was back at pre-pandemic levels. He said it's becoming difficult to keep all of the cats happy and healthy.

"We want these cats to go home, that's the whole idea," he said.

The discount for the kittens and cats will continue on until Oct. 3.