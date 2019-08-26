Manslaughter trial begins for man accused in death of 3-month-old son

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

The manslaughter trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son has begun.

Catlin Wade Goodwill is charged with manslaughter in the death of Keenan Spencer in 2017.

The trial is being held in front of Justice Keith Kilback at Court of King's Bench in Regina.

Testimony on Monday morning focused on the initial response from police and emergency officials on the evening of Oct. 14, 2017.

Senior Crown prosecutor Chris White's final witness of the morning was Const. Melissa Gregory of the Regina Police Service, a member of the forensic identification unit.

Gregory testified that at around 10:55 p.m. CST that night, she was called to Regina General Hospital to take photographs of a dead child. She testified that she was informed three-month old Spencer had been found unresponsive at home, brought to hospital, and pronounced dead before any police arrived.

Gregory's testimony included descriptions of the photos she took that night.

She said there was bruising on the child's chest as a result of attempted CPR from emergency responders. She was also directed by the coroner to pay special attention to bruises on the side of Spencer's chest as well as "reddish" marks and additional bruising in the groin area, found once the child's diaper was removed.

There was also a small round purplish mark on Spencer's temple, and bruising and discoloured skin on the back of the three-month old's head, Gregory said.

She also seized the sleeper and diaper that Spencer was wearing when he arrived at the hospital.

Three-month-old Keenan Spencer was found dead in his crib in 2017. (Submitted by Jodeci Spencer)

Gregory then took photos at the home in the 3700 block of Regency Crescent where Spencer was originally found unresponsive.

She documented a blanket and full bottle of formula or milk on a sectional in the living room, a stain on a baby seat, a crib with no mattress and only a blanket inside, a well-used jolly jumper and an unspecified wet mark.

Defence attorney Bruce Campbell had no questions for Gregory.

Goodwill was not charged with manslaughter until two years after Spencer's death. He would be taken into custody shortly after Regina police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Aug. 26, 2019.

Testimony is set to continue Monday afternoon and the trial is scheduled to run through the week.