NDP MLA Cathy Sproule to pursue 'music passions' rather than re-election once term expires

NDP MLA Cathy Sproule says music has a lot to do with her decision to not seek re-election in 2020.

"I think the main thing for me is, I'll be turning 60 in 2021 and I have a few things I want to accomplish before I fully retire," Sproule said.

Sproule said in her "semi-retirement" she plans to "pursue music passions," namely playing and teaching fiddle. Sproule was one of the creators of the Ness Creek Music Festival back in the early 1990s. She teaches a fiddle camp there in July.

"Music has been a large part of my life, my whole life, but in recent years I've been very involved in the traditional fiddle music scene. I've been playing and organizing events and I'm limited because I have my full-time occupation with politics."

Sproule worked as a lawyer for the federal government as an aboriginal law specialist prior to being elected. She has represented Saskatoon Nutana since 2011.

"You feel great when you walk down the street on Broadway Avenue and people just say, 'Hey Cathy.' That's a real rush for me is that recognition of what I'm trying to do and certainly the reaction I've got from people on social media since the announcement was made is absolutely heartwarming," Sproule said.

Sproule said she will miss question period and that she will be heavily involved in the next election.

"I'm sad to go because I see what Ryan [Meili] is doing and our caucus team is amazing. I hate to not be part of that next step," she said.

Meili, leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, praised Sproule and wished her the best in her future endeavours.

"Cathy Sproule is a principled, passionate and articulate advocate for the truth. We are all better off for her involvement in our party and our province," said NDP leader Ryan Meili.

Sproule is the second Saskatoon NDP MLA to announce they would not seek re-election. In August, Saskatoon Centre MLA David Forbes said he would not be running in 2020.