Public school division argues non-Catholic students should not get funding to attend Catholic schools

The public school division that launched a lawsuit against a Catholic school division will have its chance in court Wednesday to argue for upholding a ruling that Saskatchewan's Catholic schools should not get government funding for their non-Catholic students.

Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) has argued the constitutional protection of Catholic schools does not include the right for those schools to receive government funding for non–Catholic students.

In a landmark 2017 ruling, Justice Donald Layh found the public school division was correct, a position the Saskatchewan government is currently challenging in the Court of Appeal in Regina.

Layh wrote that funding "non-minority faith students" in Catholic schools violates both the Charter of Rights and "the state's duty of religious neutrality."

In court Tuesday, the province argued its current model is actually religiously neutral. It says imposing religious tests or demanding religious proof, like a baptismal certification, to determine funding would not be religiously neutral.

On Wednesday, the school division will have its chance to argue in favour of Layh's ruling.

Among 'most significant' lawsuits in province's history

The case revolved around the village of Theodore, Sask., where parents used provisions in the Education Act to form a Roman Catholic school division within their village, rather than having to bus their children to a separate community to attend public school.

The children, most on whom were not Catholic, remained in the village rather than remaining in the public system.

"The community saved its school but prompted one of the most significant lawsuits in the province's history," court documents read.

Only two other provinces, Alberta and Ontario, have publicly funded separate school systems. Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec both got rid of separate systems in the 1990s.

