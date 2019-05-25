Cathedral Village Arts Festival moving to completely digital performances for May

While festivals are postponing or potentially cancelling over concerns about the coronavirus, the Cathedral Village Arts Festival is taking a different approach. Organizers of the Regina festival say they are moving to a digital format.

"Whether that be through hosting online live functions, performances or showcasing artists throughout the community," festival chairperson Jefferson Wourms said.

Wourms said concerts and performances will hopefully be online.

Organizers are also hoping to move the festival's street fair online as well, with local artisans available to sell their wares over the internet.

"We cannot proceed at this time with actually planning. There's way too many unknowns whether we would be granted our permits to close the street," Wourms said. "We don't want to run the risk of planning this big function only for it to not proceed."

Wourms said the organizers are prioritizing safety and social responsibility. He said it also wouldn't be responsible to plan something with donations that may not go ahead. The Festival was originally scheduled for May 18 to 23.

A didgeridoo player serenades his audience during a past street fair at the Cathedral Village Arts Festival. (Xavier Gauvin/CBC)

Live streaming is the main way organizers are looking to showcase artists and concerts, although they're hoping to have high-quality streaming options available.

"We want to showcase the talents of these individuals that promote and make the festival what it is," Wourms said.

Wourms said they have a planning committee of both new people and those who have been involved for years, but this year will be new for everyone.

"We're trying to make the best out of a terrible situation. But we also believe that at this point in time — given everything is being cancelled — that we also have to continue and maintain our commitment that we are going to provide something that's free for everybody to enjoy."

Artists, buskers, food vendors and a variety of other creative people usually attend the Cathedral Village Arts Festival Street Fair each May. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Wourms said moving the festival online will hopefully give people something to look forward to.

"We don't know where we're going to be a couple of weeks from now," he said. "Are we all going to be confined to our homes? We want to give some form of entertainment that is safe for everybody to participate in."

The festival hopes to officially return next year for their 30th anniversary.