'You never need to be alone': Street fair opens up conversation on mental health

With its volunteers plunging down into a chilly dunk tank or offering up face painting and helping kids with golf shots, the Cathedral Street Fair may look on the surface like just another summer fun event.

But a closer look reveals the fair's deeper focus on mental health.

"What we're trying to tell people is that you never need to be alone," Gwen Friedrich, director of The Caring Place, said of Saturday's event in Regina.

Friedrich said the non-profit centre wants to raise awareness of its services such as counselling, and to encourage people to take advantage of free services like its Monday night depression support group, or its Thursday night art therapy class.

Gwen Friedrich, director at The Caring Place, reacts after taking a cool dip in the dunk tank at the Cathedral Street Fair on Saturday. (CBC News)

Kathy Lowry knows firsthand how important The Caring Place can be to people. She's a staff member with the charity, but her first experience with the organization was as a client.

"I was going through a really hard time with depression and anxiety and past trauma that I needed help with," she said, explaining that from the ages of 12 to 16, she dealt with abuse that left a lasting impact on her.

She'd tried to heal for 30 years, but her visit to The Caring Place two years ago was the first time she'd sought out counselling.

Kathy Lowry is now a staff member with Regina's Caring Place, but her first experience with the non-profit charity was as a client, accessing counselling services. Now she encourages others to seek out help if they're struggling with depression or anxiety. (CBC News)

"It was really great to actually open up and talk to somebody about my situation and my past, my childhood past, trauma that I'd been through," she said.

After attending counselling, she said she feels a lot more peace and is able to focus on the present, rather than dwelling on the past.

She encourages others not to suffer secretly.

"Don't be ashamed, don't hide. That's the worst thing you can do, is hide," she said. "People need to come out, seek someone to talk to about it, and get it off your chest."

Friedrich hoped the street fair would draw people together and help them find "joy and love," as they enjoyed music, food, art and dancing together.

"That's what we really want them to do and know, that if they're ever challenged or struggling, we're here — just come on in."