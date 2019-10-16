Police say fire that damaged Regina home while family is on vacation was deliberately set

A morning fire in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood left the home of a family that was away on vacation damaged, but no one was injured in the blaze.

On Tuesday, the fire department was called to a home on the 2200 block of Rae St. around 7 a.m. CST.

Police said they are investigating the fire alongside the Regina Fire Department. A police spokesperson said investigators believed the fire was deliberately set.

When contacted, Keirsten Benroth, who lives in the home, said the family had been planning their trip to Disneyland for the last year and wanted to focus on spending time with her children for the duration of their trip rather than speaking to media. She said she was unaware of what happened and if anything from the home would be salvageable.

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been started for the family, generating roughly $10,500 between them.

"They've lost the entire contents [of their home] and are away on a vacation with just summer clothes on their backs," the description of one campaign reads.

"They could use some help to get on their feet at this difficult time until they come to terms with the loss, sort out next steps and go through the insurance process."