Cathedral Village Arts Festival taking parade online, asking public to join in

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival in Regina always kicks off with a parade on Victoria Day and not even a pandemic will stop the music.

This year, instead of having people march down Elphinstone Street toward Les Sherman Park, the parade is going digital and inviting the public to be part of it.

"We had to switch gears quickly [when] the festival decided to move online," Lisa Sykes, the parade co-ordinator for the festival, said.

Sykes took inspiration from an Irish TV channel that did an online St. Patrick's Day Parade and decided to give it a go.

"This year's theme is Kaleidoscope which pretty much means anything can go," Sykes said. "A kaleidoscope is a mix of colours and sounds and so that's kind of what we're looking for."

Some participants cheered or held signs while walking in the 2019 Cathedral Village Arts Festival annual parade. (Heidi atter/CBC)

Sykes said anyone in Regina or the surrounding area can put together a video or send in still photographs. Then the festival will put it all together with a soundtrack.

"They can put on costumes, play instruments, all of that is perfectly fine."

People can submit their 45-second video or images on the Cathedral Village Arts Festival website by May 12 to be included in the Victoria Day Parade on Facebook and Youtube.

Sykes said this is her first year as the parade co-ordinator. She said she's glad the festival is going ahead and able to do something for the community.

"Looking at the online lineup, it's absolutely incredible. We have almost as many artists lined up for online as we would regularly," Sykes said.

"It's absolutely incredible how this team has pulled together to put on something amazing."