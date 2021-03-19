Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Saskatoon

Thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles' exhaust systems are rising nationally, and Saskatoon is no exception.

Catalytic converters, which are installed in the exhaust systems of all vehicles made since 1978, help clean emissions so the vehicles meet modern environmental standards.

They also contain small amounts of precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. According to the Saskatoon Police Service, the price of these metals has recently "skyrocketed," and those high prices may be behind the rash of thefts.

Jem Gascho, who has worked at Brad's Towing in Saskatoon for seven years, has seen the problem first-hand.

"In the last seven years, I've probably towed maybe three or four vehicles that people have cut catalytic converters out of," he said. "In the last three to four months, I've probably towed five times that."

To remove the catalytic converter, the thieves go under the vehicle and saw out that section of exhaust pipe. Drivers may only notice when they start up their vehicle and hear a massive amount of noise.

Gascho says in his experience, vehicles like SUVs and trucks are more likely to be targeted, while vehicles that sit lower to the ground are harder to steal from. But with some time and preparation, thieves can jack up any vehicle to give themselves enough space.

And Gascho has been noticing some trends in where these vehicles are parked when thieves strike.

"Most of the ones I've seen have been in poorly-lit parking lots — places where people aren't necessarily going to be noticed if they go and crawl under a vehicle," he said. "Parking lots like in the back of apartment buildings, or business parking lots when there's nobody around there at night at all."

According to the Saskatoon Police, there have already been 16 reports of stolen catalytic converters in the city in 2021, compared to only six in all of 2020 and four in all of 2019.

Across the province, SGI has received 38 claims for catalytic converter theft in the first three months of this year, compared to 32 claims in all of 2020 and 28 in 2019.

Since 2019, SGI has payed a grand total of $403,425.38 for catalytic converter theft claims.

The Saskatoon police say catalytic converter thefts are "crimes of opportunity," and are advising drivers to take the following steps:

Park in a garage if possible.

Park in a well-lit area with surveillance cameras.

Etch an identifiable marking into your converter.

Have a mechanic install a cage around your converter.

If you see suspicious people under vehicles, report it to police.

And while scrap metal yards in Saskatoon must follow city bylaws when it comes to purchasing scrap metal, including having sellers show photo ID, Saskatoon police believe there is an active and much less scrupulous black market for catalytic converters as well.