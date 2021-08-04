SGI-reported catalytic converter thefts increase fivefold from last year in Sask.

Saskatchewan has seen a sharp increase in thefts of catalytic converters.

The car part is a component of the vehicle's exhaust system that filters toxic gases into less-toxic pollutants. Catalytic converters contain precious metals including platinum and rhodium.

"Thieves target them because of the precious metals," said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy. "It may be tied to the value of those metals rising on the market."

As of the end of July, there were 170 catalytic converter theft claims made to SGI. That's five times the number of claims from 2020. In 2019, there were just 28.

"Right now, the cost of those claims is just over half a million dollars, and it's also worth noting that these are just the claims that have been reported to SGI," McMurchy said.

The reported numbers in Saskatoon have also skyrocketed. In 2020, Saskatoon Police received six reports of stolen catalytic converters. So far in 2021, there have been 135.

'Our hands are tied'

Golden Mobility owner Aaron Andre says that having vehicles down for a period of time after needing repairs from catalytic converter thefts is devastating for operations. (Submitted by Aaron Andre)

Business owners in the province are being targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

Golden Mobility and Rehab Ltd. is a medical equipment company that has five locations in Saskatchewan. In the last week of July, their Saskatoon location had three converters stolen from vehicles — used for transporting kids to school — that were in the yard waiting for service and installs.

"It's becoming very, very frustrating. As a business owner, we feel like our hands are tied," said Golden Mobility owner and president Aaron Andre.

"We've been in contact with the local authorities and provided videos, pictures and as much information as we can. But it seems like there's really nothing more that we can do besides pick up the pieces after these incidents happen."

A security camera at Golden Mobility and Rehab in Saskatoon captured images of the thieves at work. (Submitted by Aaron Andre)

Andre isn't the only one feeling defeated.

Amigos Autowrecking in Clavet, Sask., estimates that more than a hundred catalytic converters have been stolen from its yard over the last year. It's gotten so bad that the business is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the return of the converters.

Miles Bentley is the co-owner of Amigos. He said that when the weather warmed up after the cold snap in February, thieves stole the converters from around 30 Ford F-150s.

"They came in from the southeast, across the school yard, across the football field, pulling in toboggans, and did this in the middle of the night. It's heartbreaking because we live here as well," Bentley said.

Bentley said that the yard was hit three times in the last week of October around Halloween. So when his daughter heard a noise in the yard, he decided to take action.

"I went out on property and I actually rammed them with my wife's truck. I just had had enough," he said.

What can be done?

The Saskatchewan RCMP crime prevention/reduction unit has informed officers across Saskatchewan of the trend, and asked them to contact vehicle-related businesses to offer information and safety tips.

SGI said owners of lots and yards should make sure fleets are as secure as possible, and suggested they install fencing and monitor with security.

As for personal vehicles, both SGI and police recommend parking in well-lit areas near building entrances, using motion-activated lights and parking inside if a garage is an option.

They also say that scrap metal buyers and recyclers should alert authorities if they suspect someone has brought them stolen catalytic converters.

Amigos Autowrecking in Clavet, Sask., has been targeted by catalytic converter thieves several times over the last year. (Heather Morrison/CBC)

Bentley said they've already done all they personally can at Amigos Autowrecking, and it's still not enough.

They already remove converters from most vehicles, but when a large volume of vehicles come in, sometimes they get missed. Recently, staff members have been taking extra care to remove the converters and storing them in a secret, secure location. They have hired security and keep valuable vehicles closer to their home, where their dogs keep watch.

"My feeling is Canada is falling apart because the laws don't protect you and me. We as property owners are, quite frankly, not protected," Bentley said.

"What am I supposed to do? I'm just tired of it."