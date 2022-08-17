Membership set for committee that will help shape Regina's downtown 'catalyst projects'

Regina city council has approved the majority of members for a committee that could help shape the city's downtown core.

The catalyst committee will be made up of 16 members, drawn from council members as well as representatives of private industry, business improvement districts and social agencies in Regina.

At its Wednesday meeting, city council approved the committee's terms of reference and 14 of its 16 members

The committee is named after proposals dubbed "catalyst projects" because they're meant to generate growth, development and private funding in the city, and will likely be a significant political entity because of the scale of the projects it will be in charge of.

They include an aquatics facility that would replace the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre, a possible replacement for the Brandt Centre and a feasibility study for a multipurpose outdoor facility geared toward high-performance baseball.

The committee is intended to make sure the possible developments are developed in tandem, rather than being siloed from one another.

It was the brainchild of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), which pushed for its creation as it looks to secure a potential replacement for the Brandt Centre.

There was a little less than a month between a walk-on motion in July that proposed creating the committee, and Wednesday's approval of the bulk of its membership.

The 14 members named to the committee include co-chairs Bob Hawkins, the city councillor for Ward 2, and Tim Reid, CEO of REAL.

Couns. Lori Bresciani (Ward 4) and Andrew Stevens (Ward 3) will round out the council representatives.

The other committee members approved Wednesday are:

Tiffany Stephenson, who co-chaired REAL's arena strategic planning committee.

Lisa McIntyre, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District board of directors.

Jeff Boutilier, vice-chair of the Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District.

Chris Lane, president and CEO of Economic Development Regina.

Jeff Keshen, president of the University of Regina.

Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, CEO of YWCA Regina.

Edmund Bellegarde, former tribal chief and CEO of the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council.

Cindy Kobayashi, Regina Public Library board of directors.

Ruth Smillie, former artistic director of the Globe Theatre.

Kyle Jeworski, president and CEO of Viterra.

Two spots remain open. The committee's terms of reference specify one must be filled by someone from the development, real estate or construction community.

An amendment introduced by Coun. Andrew Stevens Wednesday, and approved by council, will see the final spot go to a member representing an inner-city community association.

The committee will meet at least once a month.

A budget for the scope of work — which council was previously told will include broad public consultation — will need to be prepared within 60 days of the committee's commencement.

Along with the budget will be a proposed timeline that outlines the key stages of work proposed by the committee.

The committee will have to act quickly. It must prepare a report by the end of 2022 and the committee itself is set to be disbanded by March 31, 2023.