Judge rules only 1 out of 100 cats will be returned to founder of Sask. cat rescue program

A Saskatchewan woman who runs a province-wide cat rescue program has been told by a judge that only one of 100 felines seized from her home last month will be returned to her.

The Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench judge has also ruled that Dolores LaPlante, the founder of Saskatchewan Alley Cats Association, can have two dogs that were also seized, but the other animals will become the responsibility of the Saskatoon SPCA.

The cats and dogs, along with a turtle, were taken from LaPlante's Elrose property by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan in early January. Elrose is approximately 115 kilometres north of Swift Current.

The agency said the cats were in distress, but no criminal charges were laid.

LaPlante pleaded guilty in a separate 2014 case to causing animals to be in distress and was fined $250 after more than 70 animals were taken from her in 2011.

A criminal charge of animal neglect was stayed.

LaPlante and Animal Protection Services will return to court to deal with other matters involving the January seizure, but a date for a hearing has not been set.