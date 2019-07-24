Casino Regina employees vote in favour of strike mandate

Workers at Casino Regina are on the verge of striking.

The union representing 355 gaming employees at Casino Regina voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of striking, according to a news release issued from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) on Tuesday.

Job action could start as early as midnight on Friday, stated the release.

Representatives from PSAC and the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SGC) have been negotiating since September, 2017.

Members of PSAC, which represents the casino's dealers, table games supervisors, customer service representatives, maintenance mechanics, slot attendants and technicians, have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2016.

"Despite the best efforts of the union to negotiate a fair contract, the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation has refused to come to the table with a reasonable offer that addresses the concerns of the workers," the news release said.

Workers want changes to policies which unfairly penalize workers who face an unexpected work absence, shift premium improvements for weekend work and overnight shifts, as well a wage increase, the release stated.

"SGC has tabled an offer which does not even keep up with inflation, which would in effect mean a pay cut for these workers who are already among the lowest paid employees in the Crown sector," said PSAC regional vice-president Marianne Hladun.

"That's not acceptable."

SaskGaming says it's 'confident' about making a deal

The union applied for conciliation in May after what it described as little progress in bargaining. Both parties met in July according to PSAC, but SGC was "unwilling to negotiate changes" that would address employees' concerns, according to the press release.

Both parties agreed to a cooling-off period of two weeks, which ends on Friday at midnight.

SGC confirmed it had received the strike mandate from PSAC, which must provide 48-hours strike notice before job action is taken.

"SaskGaming remains committed to the bargaining process with PSAC and are confident a fair and reasonable deal can be found at the bargaining table," a statement from SGC said.