SaskGaming loses almost $30K after Casino Regina dealer colludes with player, province says

The Saskatchewan government's purse is $29,435 lighter due to a blackjack dealer at Casino Regina colluding with a player, according to the province's latest quarterly report on losses of public money.

The report, released Monday, details losses from January to March.

It says that on Jan. 14, a customer at the casino reported "unusual behaviour between a dealer and a guest, whereby the dealer was paying out losing hands on a blackjack table."

Video surveillance confirmed the collusion, the report says.

According to SaskGaming, the dealer was employed by Casino Regina for two years before this incident and knew the guest beforehand.

The dealer was immediately put on administrative leave for a week, before being terminated on Jan. 22.

After an internal investigation by SaskGaming's risk and compliance department found more evidence of collusion between the dealer and the player, the Crown corporation issued a five-year ban against them.

On Jan. 28, the file was transferred to the Regina Police Service. Criminal charges are now pending.