Nearly 600 employees to be laid off from Casinos Regina, Moose Jaw: union

Around 600 employees are going to be laid off from Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw according to the union.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada - Prairies issued a letter on Thursday. Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw were closed due to concerns about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The letter said the corporation advised the union that 549 unionized staff and 42 non-union employees will be laid off effective on April 3, 2020.

"This information was very much unexpected and most disturbing was when they disclosed this decision was made by Casino management and not a directive issued by the Crown Investment Corp (CIC) or the provincial government cabinet," the letter said.

As a result, the union said they will be filing a policy grievance as the union says collective agreement provisions were not followed and requesting the Minister of Labour intervene and overturn the layoffs.

CBC has reached out to SaskGaming for comment on their properties of Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw.

Essential employees will remain at Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw, while all other staff will be receiving notices tomorrow, the union said in the letter. Members will be recalled from layoffs and get their same position when the Casino reopens.

The union said in the letter that more information will be circulated as soon as it is received and in the meantime, people should stay home and stay safe.