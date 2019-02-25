Snowmobiler missing on Regina-area First Nation

A snowmobiler who left Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation near Indian Head, Sask. on the weekend has gone missing.

Daniel James Spencer, 33, was last seen on the reserve on snowmobile, headed for an unknown location in the surrounding area, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m., according to an RCMP news release that uses information from the region's File Hills Police Service.

"Information has lead the police to believe that Spencer was headed off the reserve, however, no known direction of travel was mentioned," the release said.



Spencer's snowmobile is a black Polaris brand, with a green hood and a roughrider logo on it.

When he left, he was wearing black snow pants, black jacket, a blue hoodie and a black and white snowmobile helmet.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches and around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

People with information on Spencer's whereabouts can contact File Hills First Nation Police at (306)334-3222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).