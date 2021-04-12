Carrot River RCMP search for missing 26-year-old woman

Carrot River RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen April 7.

Mykayla Bearboy left Shoal Lake Cree Nation April 7 at 11:30 by medical taxi. She was headed to Nipawin, and was dropped off at the Rexall Pharmacy on 1st Avenue W there in the afternoon.

Police say Bearboy and the taxi driver were going to meet again so they could driver her back to Shoal Lake, but she never showed up.

Police say they are worried for her well-being. She could be in Saskatoon, but that is not confirmed, according to police.

Bearboy was last seen wearing a black sweater, pink shoes and grey spandex pants. She is described as approximately 5'8" and 160 lbs. She has brown eyes, long black hair, and a tattoo of the word "Family" on her right forearm.

Anyone with information about Bearboy is asked to call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200, their local police service, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.