1 dead after crash near Carrot River Monday

RCMP say a 25-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Monday morning west of Carrot River, Sask.

The man was driving a 1990 Dodge Dakota northbound on Highway 789 when he collided with a westbound 2004 Nissan Pathfinder, according to a news release.

A 27-year-old man who was driving the Pathfinder was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

An RCMP collision analyst investigated the scene.

No charges were laid.

Carrot River is 244 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.