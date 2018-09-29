Carol Burnett talks comedy, love of Schitt's Creek and epic moments, ahead of Regina performance

At 85-years-old, the legendary Carol Burnett is still ready to put herself in the line of fire. She takes random audience questions at her shows and often still pulls out her signature Tarzan yell. Generally, she says, she'll continue on with a lifetime of making people crack up.

On Saturday, Burnett will be in Regina at the Conexus Arts Centre for a show in which she'll take audience questions—​no matter how strange or random they might be.

"It keeps the old grey matter ticking," she said.

"I really have to be in the now. I can't be thinking about what I did yesterday or what I might do tomorrow. I really have to be on my toes."

The actress, comedian, singer and musician was well known for hosting the groundbreaking television variety show, The Carol Burnett Show. When it launched in 1967, it was the first of its kind to be hosted by a woman. Since the show ceased production in 1978, she's continued to perform.

In an interview with Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie, Burnett talks about how the television show Schitt's Creek can make her laugh out loud, explains why she tugs at her left ear in performances and, why, in response to the strangest question she ever got, she asked for divine intervention — and believes she got it.

Listen here to that interview: